Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

At least 6.5% Covid-19 patients died post discharge, shows ICMR data

Published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the investigation aimed to understand the factors contributing to post-discharge mortality among Covid-19 patients

hospitalization, hospital, Covid

Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 6.5 per cent of Covid-19 patients died and 17.1 per cent reported persistent health issues for one year after being discharged from hospital, a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed.

ICMR has been maintaining the National Clinical Registry for Covid-19 at 31 centres across the country, where all hospitalised Covid-19 patients were periodically contacted by telephone until one year after discharge. Data collected until February 2023 were included in this analysis.

It was observed that of the 14,419 participants contacted at least once in one year after discharge from hospital, 942 (6.5 per cent) all-cause mortality was reported.

Published in the latest issue of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the investigation aimed to understand the factors contributing to post-discharge mortality among Covid-19 patients. The study focused on individuals aged 18–45 years.

The study found a higher chance of dying within one year after discharge in males, those more than 40 years of age, those with comorbidities, and in those who had moderate to severe Covid-19 disease to begin with. On the other hand, vaccination prior to the Covid-19 infection (at least a single dose) provided 60 per cent protection against post-discharge mortality.

In the 18–45 age group, a history of moderate-to-severe Covid-19 and the presence of any comorbidities were connected to higher odds of post-discharge mortality. Around 17.1 per cent of participants reported a Post-Covid Condition (PCC), indicating persistent health issues post-recovery.

Also Read

6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Govt has no central data on heart attack, cancer, HIV: MoHFW to Rajya Sabha

Retailers' body asks Delhi govt to reconsider total shutdown for G20 summit

Governance under PM Modi is about service, good admin, welfare of poor: MoS

CBI court awards jail terms to 52, acquits 35 in fodder scam case

Telangana elections: Shah instructs party workers to counter BRS, Congress

MICE centre in Jodhpur likely to give tourism a boost in Rajasthan

Topics : Coronavirus ICMR

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon