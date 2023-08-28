Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

CBI court awards jail terms to 52, acquits 35 in fodder scam case

A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam

Representative Image (ANI)

Representative Image (ANI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Special CBI court here on Monday sentenced 52 people to imprisonment of various terms, with the maximum being three years, in a case of the fodder scam.
Thirty-five others were acquitted in the case by Special CBI judge Vishal Srivastav.
The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 36.59 crore from Doranda treasury of unified Bihar. The amount was withdrawn between 1990 and 1995.
Lawyer Sanjay Kumar who represented several of the accused said the quantum of sentencing will be announced on September 1.
The scam in which crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries such as Doranda, Deoghar, Dumka and Chaibasa was exposed in the 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.
RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad is one of the high-profile politicians who was convicted in the case. He is currently out on bail on the ground of ill health.

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

Some fodder for thought

Dung a cash cow, more valuable than cattle fodder, says NSO report

Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

Lalu Yadav playing badminton after getting bail in fodder scam: CBI to SC

Telangana elections: Shah instructs party workers to counter BRS, Congress

MICE centre in Jodhpur likely to give tourism a boost in Rajasthan

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 gift ideas to make your sister feel special

G20: DIAL sets up team of senior officials, working with govt agencies

India will be known as sporting country in 10-15 years: Sunil Gavaskar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CBI Fodder scam

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon