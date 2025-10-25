Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station

The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three years after the renaming of the Aurangabad city in Maharashtra, the Central Railway on Saturday said the Aurangabad railway station has been officially renamed as "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station."  Its new station code will be 'CPSN', the Central Railway said in a release.

The station falls under the Nanded Division of South Central Railway.

The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 had issued a gazette notification to change the name of the Aurangabad railway station. The move came nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally renamed Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The city, previously named for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received the new name as a tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and second ruler of the Maratha state. Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900, during the reign of the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

