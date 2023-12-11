Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Australia's new migration policy unlikely to have adverse impact on Indians

In its new migration strategy, the Australian government outlined a vision with a policy roadmap containing several key "actions" and over 25 new policy commitments and areas for future reform

students travel

Around 1,20,000 Indian students were enrolled in Australia as of August 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Australia is undertaking futuristic reforms to its existing migration system with a greater scrutiny of antecedents of applicants but it will not have an adverse impact on the flow of Indian students and professionals into the country, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
In its new migration strategy, the Australian government outlined a vision with a policy roadmap containing several key "actions" and over 25 new policy commitments and areas for future reform.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The people cited above said the new migration strategy will include greater scrutiny of English language proficiency.
This migration strategy was unveiled on Monday following extensive consultation with key stakeholders with an aim to fix the existing immigration system.
The broad aim of the overall strategy is to cut the annual immigration intake to around 2,50,000 in line with the number maintained during the pre-Covid time.
According to reports, over 5,00,000 people came to Australia this year.
The people cited above said the new strategy will not adversely impact opportunities for Indian students and they would be able to work in Australia temporarily after finishing their studies as they are protected under the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).
"Commitments agreed between India and Australia under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be upheld under the new Migration Strategy," Australian High Commissioner Philip Green said.
"This means that Indian graduates will continue to be eligible to stay on a Temporary Graduate Visa for two years for a bachelor degree, three years for the completion of a Masters degree and four years for the completion of a PhD," he said.
"The government will continue to welcome high quality students seeking out educational opportunities in Australia. I see no reason why Indian student numbers shouldn't continue to grow," Green added.
The people cited above said the extensive scrutiny of English language proficiency is unlikely to affect Indian students as they do well on it.
Around 1,20,000 Indian students were enrolled in Australia as of August 2023. Indian students are the second largest group of foreign students in Australia.

Also Read

Canada invites 500 healthcare workers through its Express Entry draw

All you must know about Aaditya Adlakha, the Indian student shot dead in US

Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls

Immigration drove white, Asian population growth in US last year: Census

Canada stricts measures for int'l students, financial requirements raised

Finalise regulations on land use for Himalayan states: House panel to govt

Mohan Yadav is BJP's surprise chief minister pick in Madhya Pradesh

Parl panel recommends allowing worship at religiously significant ASI sites

Wrestlers urge Anurag Thakur to stop Sanjay Singh's WFI poll candidacy

CBI, FBI discuss greater collab in tackling cybercrime, sharing evidence

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Australia Australia Indian students abroad

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon