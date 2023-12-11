Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

CBI, FBI discuss greater collab in tackling cybercrime, sharing evidence

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening for a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to meet top officials of Indian security and law-enforcement bodies

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI Director Praveen Sood in New Delhi on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI Director Praveen Sood here on Monday where they discussed among things greater cooperation in cyber-related financial crimes and sharing of evidence in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice, officials said.
In an hour-long meeting that started with the arrival of Wray and other US officials at the agency headquarters around 02.00 pm, the two sides recognised the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber-enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It was also decided that training academies of both the investigation agencies will share best practices with each other, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Wray arrived in the national capital on Sunday evening for a two-day visit during which he is also scheduled to meet top officials of Indian security and law-enforcement establishments, the official said.
The meeting between Wray and Sood focused on "strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, for improved coordination in combating transnational crimes and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology-enabled crimes", he said.
Wray thanked the CBI for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during FBI's long relationship with the CBI, the statement said.
"Director Wray's visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation," it said.
The high profile visit is taking place in the backdrop of Washington's allegations about an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on the American soil.
India has already constituted a probe team to investigate the allegations.
Last week, the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had mentioned about the FBI director's India visit, while elaborating high profile visits of the senior US officials to India in recent past.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, when asked about Wray's planned trip to India, had said the visit is in the works as part of the overall bilateral cooperation in areas of cyber security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics.

Also Read

FBI director set to clash with Republicans on Trump, Hunter Biden case

NIA may take up Khalistani terrorist Pannun issue during FBI chief's visit

Won't shy to adjust security stance to protect Americans: FBI on Israel war

FBI Director Chris Wray defends 'real FBI' from House of Republicans

Donald Trump to be questioned under oath in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees

Delhi to create separate budget head for funds to NCRTC for RRTS project

MoRTH aims to halve road accidents and casualties by 2030: Gadkari

Noida Metro extension delayed due to 'constraint of seamless connectivity'

NMC issues notice to 349 medical colleges for standards violation: Report

Delhi excise 'scam': Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia till Jan 10

"As you're aware, we have robust security, cyber-security, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation with the US agencies. We are also engaged in capacity-building programmes. So as part of this ongoing bilateral cooperation, a visit By the FBI director is in the works," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FBI Central Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation United States US India relations

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon