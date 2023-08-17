Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls

Students across higher education institutes in Rajasthan are staging protests against the state government's decision not to hold student body elections this year, according to a report by the Times of India.

Students have staged hunger strikes and climbed on top of water tanks to express their outrage against this decision that was made before the state assembly elections.

Students are also attempting to meet with the state's chief minister, Ashok Gehlot, to resolve the issues and conduct student union polls this year.

According to the report, students have taken drastic measures to be heard. At the University of Rajasthan, two students climbed a water tank on Tuesday; another climbed the administrative block and library on Wednesday. Around 10 students reportedly poured petrol on themselves before entering the vice chancellor's residence and office.

Students in Ajmer staged protests outside the Government College on Wednesday. There was a brawl with the police when students dropped barricades and tried to block Beawar Road.

The state president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, told the media they wanted student elections to be held and are speaking with the state government about this.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the BJP claimed that this decision was made because the ruling party worried NSUI would not win.

The report, however, added that both the NSUI and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were taken by surprise when the chief minister announced on August 12.

The order stated that the vice-chancellors of state universities had cited challenges with holding student elections this year.

Challenges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, along with the muscle power and money required to host student election, were cited as the reason for the decision. Moreover, VCs had cited violations of the Lyngdoh committee recommendations, a committee that examines and recommends certain aspects of student body and student union elections.

