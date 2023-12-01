Sensex (0.74%)
Ayurveda goes beyond treating illness, promotes wellness, says PM Modi

"The idea of One Earth, One Health, a universal vision of health, is rooted in the ancient Indian principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Ayurveda is an integral part of Indian tradition and ethos, while emphasising that it was not merely a medicine system but a way of life.
As the birthplace of Ayurveda, India remains firmly committed to expanding its global footprint, he said in a message to the delegates of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF), which got underway here.
As the PM was abroad, his message was read out by Union Minister of State for External and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan at the inaugural ceremony of the five-day conclave, launched by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar here.
"An integral part of Indian tradition and ethos, Ayurveda is not merely a medicine system but an entire way of life... As the birthplace of Ayurveda, India remains firmly committed to expanding its global footprint," Modi said.
Be it the celebration of Yoga Day as a global festival of health and wellness or the establishment of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India, the nation's commitment to working steadfastly for the wellbeing of humanity is making an impact, he explained.
The PM noted that Ayurveda goes beyond treating illness and promotes wellness.
"Focusing on both physical strength and mental well-being, Ayurveda is a comprehensive system of holistic wellness. The idea of One Earth, One Health, a universal vision of health, is rooted in the ancient Indian principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he added.
Hailing the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) that began here as a commendable initiative to promote Ayurveda globally, Modi said this initiative will benefit all of humanity. He pointed out that collective experiences and guidance from various stakeholders on Ayurveda will further the popularity and outreach of the Indian wellness system.
"This coming together of the Ayurveda community cutting across organisational boundaries augurs well for humanity.
The Prime Minister commended the initiative of the ministries of Ayush, External Affairs, Tourism, MSMEs, and the Government of Kerala, as well as a consortium of the Ayush fraternity.
Noting that it is apt that the festival of Ayurveda was taking place in Kerala, he said people of the state have continued to maintain a healthy relationship with Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

Modi also highlighted GAF's role in connecting this profound tradition with the global community.
"I have no doubt it will lead to fresh opportunities for global collaborations in healthcare and research. The participation of 7500 delegates from 75 nations at GAF reflects global interest in Ayurveda as a wellness system," he said.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

