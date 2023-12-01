Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Cocaine worth Rs 220 cr seized at Paradip port, Vietnamese crew detained

"Twenty-two packets were recovered from a crane on the ship. The powder-like substance was confirmed as cocaine after examination using a special kit," state Commissioner of Customs said

Cocaine, drugs

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Paradip
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major drug haul, cocaine worth Rs 220 crore was seized from a ship at the Paradip port in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, officials said on Friday.
Twenty-two suspicious packets were spotted in a crane on the ship anchored at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) on Thursday night, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After the crane operator found it, he informed the authorities, suspecting it to be some kind of explosive. After tests, it was confirmed to be cocaine, they said.
In a statement, the Customs Commissionerate said that they searched the ship around midnight acting on intelligence inputs and found the packets of cocaine.
The Panama-registered cargo ship, named MV Debi, began its voyage from Egypt and arrived here via the Gresik port in Indonesia. It was scheduled to depart for Denmark with steel plates from here, officials said.
"Twenty-two packets were recovered from a crane on the ship. The powder-like substance was confirmed as cocaine after examination using a special kit. The international market price of the seized material would be between Rs 200 crore and Rs 220 crore," state Commissioner of Customs Madhaab Chandra Mishra told PTI.
No one has been arrested so far in connection with the seizures, but the crew members of the ship have been detained, he said.
All the crew members are from Vietnam, officials said, adding that the ship is operated by Asia Pacific Shipping Co Ltd.
"Further rummaging and searching of the ship with the help of sniffer dogs is underway," the statement said.

Also Read

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Nearing $20 bn: Cocaine set to beat oil to be Colombia's main export

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

India vs Aus 4th T20I: No electricity in Raipur stadium due to unpaid bills

Disputes in Indo-Pacific could get out of control: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

'Govt making all-out efforts to bring back Navy men on death row in Qatar'

'Max global talk, min local walk': Cong targets PM on his speech at COP28

Winter in India may be less severe this year due to El Nino, says IMD

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : drugs Odisha Vietnam

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon