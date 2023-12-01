Global Ayurveda Festival 2023: Ministers from across the world to join

India is celebrating the 5th edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala today. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF) 2023 which will take place between December 1-5, 2023. International practitioners of alternative medicine, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders will join the event to explore its impact on healthcare. The theme of the 5th Global Ayurveda Festival 2023 is 'Emerging Challenges in Healthcare and a Resurgent Ayurveda'.

Along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar , the festival will be attended by Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan , Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister of Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Minister of State and GAF Organizing Committee Chairman V. Muraleedharan. Leaders from other countries will also participate in the conclave such as the Minister of State for Indigenous Medicine of Sri Lanka, and President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun. The Minister of State for Indigenous Medicine of Sri Lanka, Sisira Jayakody will also take part in the event along with others.

Delegations of more than 70 nations will be present at the conclave which underlines the growing recognition of Ayurveda's relevance and addressing global health sessions and the major focus of the event will be the latest scientific advancements in Ayurveda. The event will witness industry and institutional participation showcasing new and innovative Ayurveda-based products, services and research initiatives as well as presentations of posters and papers.

It is also said that the National Arogya Fair at GAF will showcase a diverse range of medicinal plants and their utilisation in Ayurvedic preparations. The major Ayush institutions in the country will put up their stalls at the expo, and 20 Ayurveda colleges will have their pavilions out there. GAF 2023 will also see India's first Business-to-Business (B2B) meeting on Ayurveda medical tourism which aims to connect the healthcare pioneers with worldwide buyers and show the wealth that India has in the form of Ayurvedic healthcare resources.

A free medical camp will also be set up with 25 speciality clinics during all five days of the camp and give the services of top Ayurveda physicians. Free medicines will also be distributed worth Rs 15 lakh and a spacious 'Ayurveda Aahar' food court will serve different varieties of healthy food and other attractions of GAF 2023.