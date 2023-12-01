Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

India vs Aus 4th T20I: No electricity in Raipur stadium due to unpaid bills

For the Friday's match too the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh obtained a temporary connection and deposited Rs 10 lakh with the company, the official added

India vs Australia final in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Representative Image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur which hosted the fourth T20 match between India and Australia on Friday evening does not have a regular electricity connection because the state government authorities have not paid the power bills for the last several years.
The pending dues have now crossed Rs 3 crore. It does not affect the matches held there, however, as the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) obtains a temporary connection from the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) whenever necessary.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Power connection was provided to the stadium in 2010 on the application of the stadium construction committee. By 2018, outstanding bills had reached Rs 3.16 crore, following which the supply was disconnected, said Ashok Khandelwal, superintending engineer (Raipur circle), CSPDCL.
"Later, the stadium authority applied for a temporary connection of 200 kVA which was provided keeping in view security concerns as people visit it to watch matches," he said.
For the Friday's match too the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh obtained a temporary connection and deposited Rs 10 lakh with the company, the official added.
"We have served notices to the state Sports and Youth Welfare Department for the recovery of dues. The department had earlier cited lack of budgetary provision. Recently it has assured that all the pending bills will be paid," said Khandelwal.
The Director of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Shweta Sinha, did not respond to calls and messages seeking her comment. CSCS president Jubin Shah said the cricket association does not own the stadium. "It is owned by the state government and managed by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Public Works Department. The association does not have any outstanding electricity bills to pay for the stadium, he said. "Apart from the temporary power connection, we have our own external power sources. Earlier too matches were held there in the same way," Shah added.
Floodlights in the stadium are powered by generators because if the power supply gets disrupted, it takes half an hour to restart the lights, he said.

Also Read

IND vs AUS 4th T20: No power in parts of Raipur Stadium; here's why

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 4th T20: Australia win toss, bowl first

LIVE SCORE India vs Australia 4th T20: Australia win toss, bowl first

IPL media rights value can touch $50 bn, says chairman Arun Dhumal

IND vs AUS 4th T20: No power in parts of Raipur Stadium; here's why

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

IND vs AUS 4th T20: Iyer's inclusion will make a big impact - Ravi Bishnoi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Raipur India Australia T20 cricket

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon