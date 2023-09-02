Confirmation

'Bandh' observed in Latur against police action on Maratha quota agitators

Most schools and colleges too were shut during the day, officials said

Maratha quota violence

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Latur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
A 'bandh' was observed in Latur on Saturday against police action on Maratha quota agitators in Jalna a day earlier, which had left some 40 policemen and many protestors injured as well as arson resulting in damage to several buses.
On Friday, police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to the hospital.
The shutdown, which was called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha following a meeting of the outfit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharj Chowk here at 10am, saw shops and other establishments downing shutters and private and state-run MSRTC buses off the roads.
Most schools and colleges too were shut during the day, officials said.
A motorcycle rally was organised by the outfits supporting the demand for reservations for Marathas in jobs and education, they said.
Protests were also held in Renapur and Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga tehsil, a functionary of the outfit said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government National News

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

