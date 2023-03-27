close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Pan-Aadhaar link last date: Centre has fixed the last date to link the two cards as March 31

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
pan aadhar link, pan aadhaar like online, pan aadhaar link last date, pan aadhaar link news

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us
The Centre has fixed the last date to link the PAN and Aadhaar cards as March 31, 2023. While linking the two cards, the users will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000. However, if these are not linked by the deadline, there are several consequences a user may have to face.
PAN-Aadhaar link check: How to check if your cards are linked or not

  1. Visit the official e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).
  2. Click on "Link Aadhaar Status" under the "Quick Links".
  3. Enter the PAN and Aadhaar number and click "View Link Aadhaar Status".
  4. If your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, a pop-up menu on the screen will show "PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on the "Link Aadhaar" link to link your Aadhaar with PAN."
  5. If the cards are linked, the message will say, "Your Aadhaar is linked with PAN".

PAN-Aadhaar link online: Step-by-step guide here
  1. Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in).
  2. Click on the "Link Aadhaar" option.
  3. Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, and name as per Aadhaar in the relevant fields.
  4. Verify the details and submit.
  5. Upon successful linking, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, and an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Why has the Centre made PAN-Aadhaar linking necessary?

The main reason behind making the linking of PAN cards and Aadhaar cards mandatory was to reduce the duplication of PAN cards. Multiple PAN cards issued to the same person lead to inaccuracy in calculating and collecting tax. It also makes it difficult for authorities to track tax evasion.
The mandatory linking of the two cards is expected to improve compliance and reduce tax evasion in India.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

How to check Aadhaar authentication history? Here's a step-by-step guide

PAN-Aadhar link to ITR filing: Complete these 5 financial tasks by March 31

What is credit score? Why is it important?

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Persist with your SIPs to accumulate fund units at reduced costs


PAN-Aadhaar link last date: What happens if you do not link the two cards by the last date?
If the PAN and Aadhaar cards are not linked by March 31, 2023, it can lead to the following:
  • PAN Card will become inoperative until linked with the Aadhaar Card
  • TCS and TDS deductions will attract a higher rate
  • Investors will not be able to carry any transactions on NSE and BSE
  • Depositors will not be able to book a fixed deposit (FD) above Rs 50,000
  • Depositors will not be able to obtain new debit or credit card
  • Investors will not be able to redeem their mutual funds

Who is exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking?
Indian citizens with the age of above 80 are not required to link the two cards. Also, non-residents and non-citizens are not required to link PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Topics : Aadhaar | Pan card | Aadhaar card link to Pan card | Aadhaar pan linking | Aadhaar PAN link | aadhaar card | Aadhaar card for tax returns | Aadhaar card for PAN | Personal Finance | Guide to Personal Finance | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI may opt for 25 bps interest rate hike in monetary policy meet: Experts

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
4 min read

Revised guidelines to digitise fund flow architecture in MPLADS

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt tells PSBs to monitor, make provision for companies' pledged shares

Bank, Banks, foreign banks
3 min read
Premium

EPFO board meet on Monday: Interest rate, higher pension top agenda

rupee, cash, indian rupee, currency
3 min read
Premium

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
3 min read
Premium

Now boarding: Is India on the cusp of a tectonic shift in retail credit?

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card
9 min read
Premium

G20 push: Over 30 big cities on list to tap municipal bond market

Bonds, Govt bond
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon