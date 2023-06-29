This year's July, both public and private banks will remain closed for 15 days. Banks will be closed on Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, Ashoora, and Ker Pooja, in addition to weekends. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays includes weekend holidays and eight state-specific holidays for various festivals in various states. On July 5, on the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be a holiday. In Aizawl July 6, banks there will also remain closed on July 6 on account of MHIP day. On July 11, when Ker Pooja is celebrated throughout Tripura, banks will also remain closed. Banks are shut on the event of Muharram on July 29 across Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.Bank holidays in July: Transactions These holidays are categorized by the central bank as Banks' Closing of Accounts Holidays, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays. Because holidays are chosen based on local festivals, bank holidays in July may vary from state to state. Bank customers will not have issues with bank-related functions such as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will keep on working as usual. However, prior to planning any bank-related activities, such as the exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes, individuals are urged to keep an eye on the upcoming month's bank holidays. The deadline for Rs 2,000 note exchange is till September 30.