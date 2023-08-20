Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya a day ago, held a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects and discuss the action plan for the temple's security management

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to beautify Ayodhya and ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities there in view of the proposed inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple next year.
Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya a day ago, held a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects and discuss the action plan for the temple's security management.
He said the whole world is looking forward to the much-anticipated temple inauguration event.
"Every devotee is eager to visit Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya is being developed in accordance with the glory of Treta Yug," the chief minister said.
Besides preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya, the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art urban facilities in view of the needs of the future, he said.
"Every project for the overall development of Ayodhya, prepared in line with the prime minister's vision, is a priority of the government," Adityanath said.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Those raising doubt on Ram temple construction shown way home: CM Shinde

Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24

Uttarakhand govt to conduct comprehensive survey of disaster-prone cities

Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat

About 55 million might opt for new tax regime, says revenue department

Rajasthan govt clears Rs 381 cr for development of 6 canal water projects

At the meeting, he directed officials that Ayodhya be bedecked grandly on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram temple.
"Muts and temples should be painted. Facade lighting in the entire city should follow a theme. There should be no water-logging anywhere in the city and the drains should be covered," the chief minister said.
He said the number of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya these days is 100 times more than its residents.
"Therefore, the Urban Development Department will have to make special arrangements for cleanliness. Additional sanitation workers should be deployed in Ayodhya," he said and instructed officials to complete the construction work of the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path at the earliest.
The chief minister said street vendors should not set up shops haphazardly along the main roads and they must be registered.
Reviewing the action plan for the security arrangements of the temple in the meeting, Adityanath said the safety of the temple, devotees and tourists is of topmost priority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Ram temple Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon