Beautify Ayodhya, ensure state-of-the-art facilities: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to beautify Ayodhya and ensure state-of-the-art urban facilities there in view of the proposed inauguration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple next year.

Adityanath, who visited Ayodhya a day ago, held a high-level meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to review the ongoing development projects and discuss the action plan for the temple's security management.

He said the whole world is looking forward to the much-anticipated temple inauguration event.

"Every devotee is eager to visit Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya is being developed in accordance with the glory of Treta Yug," the chief minister said.

Besides preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya, the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art urban facilities in view of the needs of the future, he said.

"Every project for the overall development of Ayodhya, prepared in line with the prime minister's vision, is a priority of the government," Adityanath said.

Also Read Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations Those raising doubt on Ram temple construction shown way home: CM Shinde Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh from August 22-24 Uttarakhand govt to conduct comprehensive survey of disaster-prone cities Nations want to join Brics for unfinished biz of last century: Diplomat About 55 million might opt for new tax regime, says revenue department Rajasthan govt clears Rs 381 cr for development of 6 canal water projects

At the meeting, he directed officials that Ayodhya be bedecked grandly on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ram temple.

"Muts and temples should be painted. Facade lighting in the entire city should follow a theme. There should be no water-logging anywhere in the city and the drains should be covered," the chief minister said.

He said the number of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya these days is 100 times more than its residents.

"Therefore, the Urban Development Department will have to make special arrangements for cleanliness. Additional sanitation workers should be deployed in Ayodhya," he said and instructed officials to complete the construction work of the Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path at the earliest.

The chief minister said street vendors should not set up shops haphazardly along the main roads and they must be registered.

Reviewing the action plan for the security arrangements of the temple in the meeting, Adityanath said the safety of the temple, devotees and tourists is of topmost priority.