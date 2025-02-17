Monday, February 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Beed court orders seizure of collector's car in farmers' compensation case

Beed court orders seizure of collector's car in farmers' compensation case

The court had enhanced the compensation in an order of October 29, 2015. The amount was only partially disbursed, with the administration yet to pay a cumulative sum of Rs 29.50 lakh

Amritsar: A farmer silhouetted against the setting sun, at a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

A court in Majalgaon in Beed on Monday ordered seizure of the district collector's car to recover compensation to be paid to three farmers for giving their land for an irrigation project.

Land was acquired in 1998 in Wadwani tehsil from farmers Shivaji Toge, Santosh Toge and Babu Moge for an irrigation project, their lawyer Baburao Tidke said. "They had approached Majalgaon court claiming the compensation given to them was inadequate. The court had enhanced the compensation in an order of October 29, 2015. The amount was only partially disbursed, with the administration yet to pay a cumulative sum of Rs 29.50 lakh," Tidke said. "The court today ordered seizure of the collector's car to recover this amount. Warrant has been issued for the auction of the car once it is seized. The collector handed the car keys to us when we went there with the warrant," he said. When contacted, Beed Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami said, "I cannot talk on the issue as it is not with me.

 

Topics : Courts court orders farmers redressal

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

