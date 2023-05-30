close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bengal CM Mamata seeks Central permission to visit violence-hit Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night to try to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing her wish to stand by the people of the violence-hit state of Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre seeking permission to visit the northeastern state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The CM has written to the central government seeking permission to visit Manipur. She wants to stand by the victims of violence there," the official told PTI.

According to the official, the Trinamool Congress supremo has been closely monitoring the situation in Manipur.

Banerjee, last week had accused the BJP of trying to create "Manipur-like conflicts" in West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in strife-torn Manipur on Monday night to try to restore peace by hammering out a solution between the warring communities.

Manipur, afflicted by ethnic conflict for nearly a month witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and firing between militants and security forces on Sunday, after a relative lull for several weeks.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

BJP trying to replicate Manipur-like situation in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Wardwizard inks pact with Dogra Regiment to offer upskilling opportunities

Guj CM virtually attends meet on industrial corridors, talks about Dholera

HC to decide which court to hear wrestler's plea against WFI chief

Do not portray low scorers as unsuccessful students or failures: ASCI

Bystanders in Delhi murder failed to report crime, cops relied on informer

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Manipur

First Published: May 30 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Tata Realty with Tabreed to install cooling infra at commercial complex

tata, tata group
2 min read

Iran's media claims UN watchdog closes line of inquiry on nuclear programme

United Nations
2 min read

India extends $1 billion credit line to Sri Lanka by another year

Sri lanka central bank
3 min read

Bystanders in Delhi murder failed to report crime, cops relied on informer

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

Mizoram seeks Rs 5 cr aid for relief to displaced people from Manipur

Manipur violence
3 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon