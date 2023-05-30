Bystanders in Delhi murder failed to report crime, cops relied on informer

Shockingly, the bystanders present during the brutal attack on Sakshi by the accused Sahil, where she was stabbed 34 times, kicked multiple times, and struck with a cement stone six times resulting in her immediate death, did not make a Police Control Room (PCR) call.

It was a police informer who contacted the beat officer around 9.35 p.m. on Sunday evening, 25 minutes after the crime took place, according to a senior police official.

According to the police, at around 9.35 p.m., a police informer alerted the beat staff about the murder of a girl and urged them to respond quickly.

However, upon reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, the time stamp indicated that it was captured at 8.45 p.m.

The official privy to the investigation said that while time stamps on CCTV footage may not be entirely accurate, our investigation revealed a delay of approximately 25-30 minutes in reporting the crime.

"Surprisingly, none of the locals or passersby seen in the CCTV footage made a call to the Police Control Room (PCR). The body was discovered at the scene by our informer, who then contacted the beat officer at around 9.35 p.m. Police teams promptly arrived at the location within minutes of receiving the information," said the official.

A video of the brutal murder is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present as he stabs her.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her a number of times, and then finally departs, as per the video.

The interrogation of Sahil (20) revealed that he had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a few days ago, sources in the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

"He had bought the knife used in the crime 15 days ago," said the sources.

"To avoid being detected by the police through CCTV footage, after the incident he switched off his phone and went to Rithala and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives, after changing two buses," said the sources.

As per the sources, the victim Sakshi did not want to continue the relationship with him and was ignoring him for the last many days.

