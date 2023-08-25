Confirmation

Bengal governor approaches Isro for tech to curb ragging on campuses

A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:48 AM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has reached out to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for identifying an appropriate technology solution to curb the menace of ragging on college and university campuses, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday night said.
A first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University, sparking an outcry in West Bengal.
"C V Ananda Bose, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities, contacted the Chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," the statement said.
Bose has also held discussions with a Hyderabad-based firm over the issue.
"They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing," the governor said in the statement.
A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:48 AM IST

