Anurag Thakur inaugurates 33 Khelo India centres across Rajasthan

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated 33 Khelo India centres in the State of Rajasthan this morning at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Union Sports Minister announced that a National Center of Excellence with a dedicated sports science centre will be set up in Rajasthan along with an additional 18 Khelo India centres, thus taking the total number of Khelo India centres in the State to 51.

It was also announced that future competitions will be organised between Khelo India Centers while the Coaching the Coaches programme will also be extended to the Khelo India Center Coaches as well and the KIC coaches will be trained by getting them attached to national & international coaches.

Rajasthan Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Ashok Chandna was also present at the event as well as other eminent dignitaries from the State, YAS Ministry and SAI.

Addressing the event, Anurag Singh Thakur mentioned, "We want all States to grow in terms of sports. When State Governments work in tandem with Central Govt with a unanimous vision for sports, more medals will come for India.

"Success of the Khelo India scheme as well as the Target Olympic Podium scheme has resulted in the highest number of medals internationally over the last few years, be it in Olympics or Paralympics or Commonwealth games or a historic event like a Thomas Cup win. Antim Panghal too created history by becoming U20 wrestling world champion twice. In chess too, Praggnanandhaa reached the final of the FIDE World Cup. This is an unbelievable phase for Indian sports. In 60 years, there were only 18 medals at the World University Games. This year itself, we won 26 medals in the tournament."

Mentioning the importance of Khelo India, the Minister added, "The Khelo India games have a big role to play in all of this success. Every year, so many athletes participate in the Youth, University and Winter Games, and the exposure is taking them to big places like these. Through these Khelo India Centres, I am hopeful that more and more athletes from Rajasthan will be moulded from here. The present, past and future athletes are also getting equipped through these."

Currently, over 17,000 Athletes are getting trained in KICs and 699 Past Champion Athletes are already hired across the country. The total number of Khelo India Centres currently notified across India is 960, out of which 715 are operational KICs. The total number of KICs notified in Rajasthan is 33, out of which 32 KICs are operational. These KICs are specific training centres looking after sports disciplines like cycling, basketball, wushu, hockey and more.

In order to augment the utilisation of existing sports infrastructure available at schools, organizations and other eligible agencies at the block or district level, the small Khelo India Centres assist in the strengthening of the sports ecosystem at the grassroots level. In the KICs, Past Champion Athletes become coaches and mentors for youngsters, run the sports training centre in an autonomous manner and earn their livelihood. Under the Khelo India Scheme, initial and annual financial support is also provided to these past champions as well as these centres for running the sports training, coaching and operations.