PM Modi lauds Pragg for 'remarkable performance' in chess World Cup

PM Narendra Modi lauded Indian chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance who came second at the FIDE World Cup.

World No 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

"We are proud of Praggnanandhaa for his remarkable performance at the FIDE World Cup! He showcased his exceptional skills and gave a tough fight to the formidable Magnus Carlsen in the finals. This is no small feat. Wishing him the very best for his upcoming tournaments," PM Modi wrote on his X (Formerly Twitter) handle.

The Norwegian chess grandmaster won the first game of the Rapid Chess tie-breaker with black pieces and managed to hold on for a draw in the second game with white pieces. The tiebreaker is played in a Rapid Chess quicker-time control format. Praggnanandhaa fought hard but fell short with Carlsen summoning all his big match experience when it mattered the most.

Earlier on Wednesday Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen drew both their games of Classical Chess.

Praggnanandhaa had to settle for the position of runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup but he will draw hope from the fact that he has qualified for the FIDE Candidates tournament.

Also Read Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa: From wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat Anurag Thakur inaugurates 33 Khelo India centres across Rajasthan Kharge, Rahul hail chess prodigy Pragg for performance at FIDE World Cup Bail formalities completed, ex-cop may walk out of jail in Antilia case Himachal rains: Buildings collapse in Kullu, landslides block highway Ensure 60% DAP allocation to cooperative societies, orders Punjab CS

The 2024 Candidates Tournament will be an eight-player chess tournament scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 25, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. The winner of the tournament will become the challenger for the 2024 World Chess Championship match.

Praggnanandhaa had an excellent tournament where he defeated World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura in a tie-breaker while reaching the final defeating World No 3 Fabiano Caruana.

President of India Droupadi Murmu also appreciated the Indian prodigy for winning the "heart of every Indian" and becoming the runner-up in FIDE's World Cup Final.

She wrote a special tweet, praising Praggnanandhaa's efforts in the final clash, "Eighteen-year-old Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa has won the heart of every Indian by reaching the final and becoming the runner-up in FIDE's World Cup Final. He displayed the highest level of excellence while facing one of the all-time greats of the game. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him for this phenomenal performance. He has made the nation proud. His mother Mrs. Nagalaxmi, the Velammal School and all his mentors and coaches deserve special mention for contributing to his exceptional journey amid challenges and hardships. I wish Praggnanandhaa greater glory in the future."

Former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand also wrote on his social media handle, "Praggnanandhaa can come back with a candidate spot and a truly wonderful result."

The Indian cricket fraternity also congratulated the young Chess prodigy on his runners-up finish.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed delight with the player's performance, encouraging him to chase his dreams and make the whole country proud."Congratulations on an incredible tournament, @rpragchess! Keep chasing your dreams and making India proud," tweeted Sachin.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian spinner who has represented India in chess internationally, also encouraged the young prodigy to hold his head high after his runners-up finish.

"Hold your head high Praggnanandhaa. The whole nation is proud of you @rpragchess," tweeted Chahal.

After the remarkable achievement, Praggnanandhaa told ANI that he still has to make improvements in his chess to catch up with the world's number one player Magnus Carlsen, to whom he lost in a hard-fought final of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen defeated India's grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to clinch the title of International Chess Federation World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

"Today it did not go my way, but it is normal in sports. Magnus is the best player in the world, I still have to improve my chess to catch up with him. I am going towards that direction," said the young chess prodigy to ANI.

He said that both he and Magnus were tired on Thursday while playing tie-breakers.

"We were both tired, without much energy. It has been one long event. He managed to play better than me," he said.

Talking about his focus towards the Chess Olympiad 2024, Praggnanandhaa said that there is still a lot of time and there are many tournaments coming in the near future that are occupying his mind.

After the 18-year-old Pragganandhaa finished second, his father Ramesh Babu said that losing and winning was not important but playing against World No. 1 was a bigger thing.

"In the final, he played against world no.1 Magnus Carlsen. Losing or winning this match was not important but playing against world no.1 was very important...Next, he will go to Germany to play another tournament," Pragganandhaa's father told ANI.

Suriya Begum, Vice Principal of Velammal Vidyalaya where Praggnanandhaa studied, said that she is proud of the 18-year-old grandmaster for reaching in the finals.

"We are proud that Praggnanandhaa is a Velammalian, an 18-year-old chess prodigy who has become the finalist of 2023 World Cup. Unfortunately, he has not won the match but on behalf of the Velammal management I wish him success for the next game. Let his success story continue to unfold," Suriya Begum said.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) chief Sanjay Kapoor said that this is the "golden age" of Indian chess.

"This is the golden age of chess in India. Many Vishys (Vishwanathan Anand) are born in this era and they are playing really well. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi blessed this sport, it has turned to gold. Chaturang was our game and now it has come back to us," added Sanjay.