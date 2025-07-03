Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Bengal govt to keep air ambulance in Digha during Rath Yatra on July 5

Bengal govt to keep air ambulance in Digha during Rath Yatra on July 5

The decision to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the 'Ulto Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Wednesday

Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the first 'Rath Yatra' from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in the coastal town of Digha on June 27. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

The West Bengal government has decided to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, an official said.

The decision to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the 'Ulto Rath Yatra' (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Wednesday, he said. 

"A helicopter has been asked to be deployed on the day of Ulto Rath on July 5. The helicopter operating agency has already been informed. The air ambulance will be kept on standby from noon on July 4. This arrangement is to avoid any delay in bringing someone sick to a hospital in Kolkata," he said.

 

The state government is expecting a huge turnout of people during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Digha on July 5, the official added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the first 'Rath Yatra' from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in the coastal town of Digha on June 27.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

