Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects in Jharkhand, including nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari will inaugurate the 4.18-km elevated 'Ratu Road flyover', which starts near Raj Bhavan and ends at OTC Ground in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth ₹6,350 crore in Jharkhand, officials said.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 11 National Highway projects in the state, including nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa.

Among the projects are an elevated corridor worth ₹560 crore in Ranchi, and two projects worth ₹2,460 crore in Garhwa.

Gadkari will inaugurate the 4.18-km elevated 'Ratu Road flyover', which starts near Raj Bhavan and ends at OTC Ground in Ranchi.

In Garhwa, he will inaugurate a 23-km four-lane highway from Shankha to Khajoori, built at a cost of ₹1,130 crore, the officials said.

 

He will also lay the foundation stone of a ₹1,330-crore project for four-laning of a 32-km stretch of NH 39 from the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand inter-state boundary to Gumla, they added.

"From Ranchi, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari will launch the ₹1,900 crore Palma-Gumla four-lane project, ₹825-crore Barhi-Koderma four-lane project, ₹100-crore project for Godda, ₹20-crore project for Giridih and ₹70-crore Barahat-Tulsipur project, in addition to the elevated corridor in Ranchi," an official said.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone for multiple bridges across Jharkhand, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

