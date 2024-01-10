Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bengal Guv seeks report on ration scam probe; summons state officials

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked senior state government officers including Chief Secretary BP Gopalika to brief him about the ration scam

pds, ration, foodgrains, poor, migrants, shops, kirana

Representative image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked senior state government officers including Chief Secretary BP Gopalika to brief him about the ration scam, an official said on Wednesday.
Besides, Gopalika, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and DGP Rajiv Kumar have been called by the Governor for the meeting.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The governor has asked the chief secretary, home secretary and DGP to brief him about the proceedings on the ration scam. He will also ask them to give them details about the development in arresting the accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh," he told PTI.
The ED director on Tuesday met the governor.
"The meeting lasted for nearly 40 minutes and the ED chief briefed the governor," he said.
An ED team was attacked on Friday when they went to TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali to conduct a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the ration scam.
The ED has already lodged a complaint at the Nazat police station in connection with the assault. The family of the accused TMC leader and the state police have also registered separate complaints against the central probe agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bengal governor to meet family members of workers killed in bridge collapse

President Murmu visits birthplace of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Cuttack

Will continue to fight to make Bengal universities free of corruption: Guv

There will be relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal: WB guv

W Bengal Guv sanctions prosecution of Partha Chatterjee in school job scam

SC upholds Ajay Mishra's acquittal in Lakhimpur Kheri murder case

Hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case adjourned to Jan 24 by SC

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Have more kids, PM Modi will build houses for them: Rajasthan minister

Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal Budget BJP India's PDS system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon