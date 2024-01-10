Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Live Updates:Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat, billionare Gautam Adani said at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.



The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was kicked off today in Gandhinagar. UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed is attending the event as chief guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’.



The Adani Group intends to invest Rs 2 trillion ($24 billion) in the next five years in the green energy and renewable energy sectors in the state of Gujarat, its chairman Gautam Adani announced today at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.



RIL chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani warmly embraced Gujarat and applauded the commencement of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Addresing the summit, Ambani said that this gathering of global investors has thrived for two decades, advancing and gaining prominence under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Ambani appreciates the distinctive standing of this summit, emphasizing its unparalleled longevity and enduring success. The enduring triumph of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit serves as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's steadfast vision and unwavering commitment to promoting economic growth and development. "Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company. Reliance has invested over Rs 12 trillion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone," said Ambani.

