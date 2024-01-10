Vibrant Gujarat Summit LIVE updates: Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trn
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 Live Updates:Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat, billionare Gautam Adani said at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit was kicked off today in Gandhinagar. UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed is attending the event as chief guest alongside several other world leaders and industry experts. This year's summit will mark ‘20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success’. More than 1,000 exhibitors from 20 countries are expected to participate in the summit. The venue will have 13 halls based on various themes – including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘Self-reliant India’.
The Adani Group intends to invest Rs 2 trillion ($24 billion) in the next five years in the green energy and renewable energy sectors in the state of Gujarat, its chairman Gautam Adani announced today at the Vibrant Gujarat summit.
RIL chairman and MD, Mukesh Ambani warmly embraced Gujarat and applauded the commencement of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. Addresing the summit, Ambani said that this gathering of global investors has thrived for two decades, advancing and gaining prominence under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Modi. Ambani appreciates the distinctive standing of this summit, emphasizing its unparalleled longevity and enduring success. The enduring triumph of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit serves as a testament to Prime Minister Modi's steadfast vision and unwavering commitment to promoting economic growth and development. "Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company. Reliance has invested over Rs 12 trillion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone," said Ambani.
11:43 AM
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath on India's entrepreneurship leap
Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath said that PM Modi has fostered a stable ecosystem for the youth of India to thrive. Kamath stressed that when he interacts with Indians living in the West, a common sentiment he hears is their "Fear of Missing Out" (FOMO) when it comes to the massive changes taking place in India.
11:40 AM
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Building C295 defence aircraft in Vadodara and in Dholera, says Tata Sons Chairman
11:24 AM
Nvidia announces collaboration with Yotta Infrastructure to establish AI data center in GIFT City
Nvidia announces a collaboration with Yotta Infrastructure to establish an artificial intelligence data center in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The technology giant expressed its eagerness to forge partnerships with universities across India, particularly focusing on digital technology initiatives.
11:16 AM
Adani Group to invest over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat
11:14 AM
Reliance to set up India's 1st carbon fibre facility in Gujarat, Mukesh Ambani announces at summit
Jan 10 2024