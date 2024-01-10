Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Sensex (    %)
                        
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vibrant Gujarat Summit updates: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that no power can stop India from becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047. The businessman's statement came during the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.

Emphasising that "Reliance was, is and will always remain a Gujarati company," Ambani said, "Reliance has invested over Rs 12 trillion in creating world-class assets and capacities across India in the last 10 years. Of this, more than one-third has been invested in Gujarat alone."
 

"Reliance will continue to play a leading role in Gujarat's growth story with significant investments in the next 10 years. Specifically, Reliance will contribute to making Gujarat a global leader in green growth. We will help Gujarat target to meet half of its energy needs through renewable energy by 2030," he added.

Elaborating on the plans, the Reliance boss said, "For this, we have started building the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex over 5,000 acres in Jamnagar. This will generate a large number of green jobs and enable the production of green products and materials and will make Gujarat the leading exporter of green products. We are ready to commission this in the second half of 2024 itself."

He added, “Reliance will make Gujarat a pioneer in new materials and circular economy. Reliance is setting up India’s first Carbon Fiber facility at Hazira.”

Further highlighting Gujarat's technological prowess, Ambani commended the state for being fully 5G enabled, a distinction that sets it apart globally. He noted that the integration of 5G and AI technologies would generate millions of new job opportunities, establishing Gujarat as an employment hub.

Ambani also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the world listens to the prime minister. "The world chants 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai '. He is the most successful prime minister in Indian history," the Reliance boss added.

Speaking on the Summit, the Reliance chief further said, "No other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and going from strength to strength. This is a tribute to PM Modi's vision and consistency. Modi Era will take India to new summits of prosperity, progress and glory."

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

