Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengal school job aspirants protest over fair recruitment process

Bengal school job aspirants protest over fair recruitment process

The Supreme Court ordered the sacking of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-aided schools, describing the 2016 recruitment process as vitiated and tainted

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

The job aspirants said they want to meet the state education minister to highlight their objections to the recruitment notification. Image: ANI news

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A section of school job aspirants, who appeared for recent exams conducted by WBSSC, staged a demonstration in Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Thursday, demanding fair recruitment in government-aided schools.

They gathered at Karunamoyee Metro station and took out a one-km march to Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters.

The agitators, who appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission on September 7 and 14, were demanding the abolition of the provision of awarding 10 extra marks to untainted teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order and have participated in the fresh exams.

 

The Supreme Court ordered the sacking of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-aided schools, describing the 2016 recruitment process as vitiated and tainted.

The protesters claimed the 10-grace-marks provision would deprive new candidates and violate the norms that ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

Also Read

teachers

Fewer than 7,000 clear West Bengal TET 2023 for over 13,000 teacher posts

kolkata Rains, Rains

Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

Amit Mitra

Amit Mitra flags US tariff concerns, outlines Bengal's economic plan

Rains

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in north Bengal districts till September 20

They also demanded the immediate release of vacancies in the schools.

Meanwhile, non-teaching staffers, who lost their jobs in the recruitment controversy, said they have been facing difficulties without a salary for the past six months.

The job aspirants said they want to meet the state education minister to highlight their objections to the recruitment notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid

Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for tourists from Oct 1

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Delhi HC flags concerns over filing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover

gavel law cases

Delhi court grants bail to Lalit Modi's cousin Samir Modi accused of rape

Nagarjuna

Delhi HC extends personality rights protection to actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Topics : West Bengal Teachers Protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon