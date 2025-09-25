Delhi HC flags concerns over filing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ruled that filing the list of personal assets and liabilities of late businessman Sunjay Kapur in a sealed cover may be "problematic", as his two children with former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor have the “right to question the assets disclosed.”
The observation was made by Justice Jyoti Singh while hearing an application moved by Kapur's third wife, Priya Kapur, who sought permission to file the list of his assets and liabilities in a sealed cover with parties bound by confidentiality, or through the constitution of a Confidentiality Club, ANI reported.
She also asked the court to direct Kapur’s children from his former marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, along with his mother Rani Kapur, to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), citing concerns over “cybersecurity” and related issues, NDTV reported.
Questioning Priya Kapur's counsel, the court said, "Allowing the application may be problematic for the simple reason that as the alleged beneficiary of the estate, they (Karisma's children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur) have a right to question the assets disclosed. So, tomorrow, if they have to verify and go about asking what has happened, if they are bound by this confidentiality club, how will they ever defend their case?"
Seeking confidentiality, her counsel claimed that it was a matter of security, adding, "There are bank details, other financial details. Why should the public have someone's bank account number?"
Further, her counsel added that there are "press conferences" being held right after the hearing.
Earlier, on September 10, the High Court had instructed Priya to provide details of all movable and immovable assets owned by her late husband as of June 12, the date of his passing.
The counsel appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, claimed in the HC today that all the money has been wiped off from the bank account that was disclosed in the purported will left by Kapur.
Sunjay Kapur's children moved the Delhi HC, seeking a share in his assets
Earlier on September 9, Karisma Kapoor's children moved the Delhi HC and sought a share in their late father's ₹30,000 crore assets. The siblings accused their stepmother of forging his will and trying to gain complete control over his assets.
The siblings, who sought a one-fifth share of their father's assets, accused Priya of wrongfully excluding them from Kapur's estate.
Sunjay Kapur passed on June 12 in London after he suffered a heart attack while playing a polo match.
The matter has now been posted for hearing on Friday.