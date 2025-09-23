Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

As rain-battered Kolkata struggle with widespread flooding and electrocution, CM Mamata Banerjee slammed poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by a private power utility for the crisis

kolkata Rains, Rains

The IMD said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more heavy rain in several South Bengal districts. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If the monsoon deluge in Gurugram was crippling this year, Kolkata’s rain last night proved even more devastating – drowning the city in chaos and tragedy. Just two days into Navratri, the Southern part of Bengal was battered by heavy rainfall, which triggered severe waterlogging and disrupted metro and flight services on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, the heavy downpour also resulted in seven deaths due to electrocution.
 
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the rain as “unprecedented”. She criticised poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility CESC, while urging citizens to remain indoors for their safety.
 

Over 30 flights cancelled

At Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights were grounded owing to incessant rain and poor visibility, PTI reported. More than 30 flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed. 
 
Leading domestic carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories warning of likely delays. In a post on X, Air India wrote, “Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today. Please check your flight status and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging.”

Also Read

Heavy rainfall, Kolkata rainfall, waterlogging

Kolkata paralysed by heavy rain; 4 electrocuted, train, metro disrupted

birth dose vaccine, child immunisation

Trump questioned Hep B birth dose. Indian doctors say it's essential

Accenture

Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, eyes adding 12,000 jobs

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

cargo

Allcargo Gati scales up warehousing capacity to tap festive season demand

 
Meanwhile, IndiGo advised passengers to factor in heavy rain and possible delays, urging them to “leave with a bit of extra time in hand”.

IMD says more rains likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more heavy rain in several South Bengal districts. The weather department has warned that heavy rain will continue in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday.

Kolkata’s south, east record heaviest rainfall

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the rain was heaviest in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm).

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Card, PMJAY, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat at 7: A revolution in public healthcare, says PM Modi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Vande Bharat sleeper launch after 2nd train arrives by Oct 15: Vaishnaw

Indians bought record number of movie tickets last year at big multiplexes

Karnataka HC stays ₹200 movie ticket price cap for cinemas, multiplexes

Supreme Court, SC

SC begins hearing on judicial officers' eligibility for district judges

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Fadnavis must step up, resolve Maratha-OBC quota tensions: Sharad Pawar

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Kolkata rain West Bengal navratri BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon