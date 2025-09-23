Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

If the monsoon deluge in Gurugram was crippling this year, Kolkata’s rain last night proved even more devastating – drowning the city in chaos and tragedy. Just two days into Navratri, the Southern part of Bengal was battered by heavy rainfall, which triggered severe waterlogging and disrupted metro and flight services on Tuesday. According to a PTI report, the heavy downpour also resulted in seven deaths due to electrocution.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the rain as “unprecedented”. She criticised poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility CESC, while urging citizens to remain indoors for their safety.
Over 30 flights cancelled
At Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights were grounded owing to incessant rain and poor visibility, PTI reported. More than 30 flights were cancelled, and several others were delayed.
Leading domestic carriers, including Air India and IndiGo, issued travel advisories warning of likely delays. In a post on X, Air India wrote, “Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today. Please check your flight status and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging.”
Meanwhile, IndiGo advised passengers to factor in heavy rain and possible delays, urging them to “leave with a bit of extra time in hand”.
IMD says more rains likely
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cause more heavy rain in several South Bengal districts. The weather department has warned that heavy rain will continue in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts till Wednesday.
Kolkata’s south, east record heaviest rainfall
According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the rain was heaviest in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Garia Kamdahari received 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm).