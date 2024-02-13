Bengaluru begins testing new adaptive Japanese traffic signal tech

A new adaptive traffic signalling system based on Japanese 'MODERATO' technology has been set up in Bengaluru to reduce traffic congestion in the city by automatically adapting traffic signals based on real-time data, according to a report by MoneyControl. This innovative system is poised to be deployed at 28 major junctions across the city after the initial rounds of testing conclude.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is overseeing the project, which is currently undergoing testing at the Kensington Road and Murphy Road signals. Full-scale testing is scheduled to begin in the last week of February 2024. If successful, all 28 signals are expected to be operational by March 2024.

The initiative to install the Japanese MODERATO technology-enabled traffic signals was first introduced in 2014. However, work did not begin until July 2021 and was expected to be concluded by October 2022. Issues with fixed timer systems, Covid-19-related disruptions, underground utilities, and other technical reasons were cited as causes for the delays in the project.

Once testing is complete, the signals will be handed over to the traffic police, with provisions for manual intervention to accommodate VIP and emergency vehicles. This is because the sensors focus on vehicle density and would not be able to identify specific types of vehicles.

What is the Japanese MODERATO technology?

The Management of Origin-Destination Related Adaptation for Traffic Optimisation or 'MODERATO' technology-based area traffic control system uses real-time data to manage traffic. Its sensors pick up on traffic demand in real-time, and signals change automatically in response to traffic conditions, replacing the conventional fixed timers.

The adaptive traffic signal control system (ATSCS) comprises signals for motorists and pedestrians, automatic traffic counters, and queue-length measurement systems. The central control software, MODERATO will optimise signal timing in real-time, while separate pedestrian signals will ensure safe crossings.

Funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and implemented by Nagoya Electric Works Company Limited, the Rs 72-crore project aims to enhance traffic efficiency and reduce congestion in Bengaluru's core areas.

Benefits of the Japanese MODERATO signals

The new system is expected to significantly reduce delays and queuing at covered junctions by up to 30 per cent, streamlining traffic management for Bengaluru. Consequently, it will decrease travel time and speed. This could greatly benefit the city, as Bengaluru ranked sixth globally among the most congested cities in 2023, according to TomTom's traffic index.

It's worth noting that the ATSCS will not cover ten major congested junctions, primarily located on the Outer Ring Road and outskirts of the city.

