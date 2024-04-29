Bengaluru marks 2nd highest temperature in history at 38.5 degree Celsius

The Bengaluru temperature is surging and breaking all the previous records and turning this year into one of the hottest years in the last five decades. On Sunday, the tech capital recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius which is the second-highest temperature in the last five decades for the city, Hindustan Times reported.

According to a PTI report, the mercury is close to 40 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru and there is no relief sign for the residents from the scorching heat. However, the highest temperature in Bengaluru was 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016. The temperature in Bengaluru made it the hottest April in the last few decades for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru sets record temperatures in 2024

Not just in April, but in March as well, the temperature crossed many records in terms of high temperatures. On March 30 this year, the city recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius, which was followed by 37 degrees Celsius on March 31, making it one of the warmest March for Bengaluru in the last few years.

According to the daily weather report of Meteorological Centre Bengaluru, the sky is expected to remain clear, and the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively, for the coming 48 hours.

Even in February, the temperature was no less than most of the days, the mercury hit above 30 degrees Celsius in Bengaluru, which is unusual for the tech capital. Until April, the city witnessed no rainfall, leading to a severe water crisis in several areas. However, a few weeks ago, it rained for a day in the tech capital after five months and high temperatures continued to take a front seat later.

The IMD predicts rains in Bengaluru in the first week of May. The IMD scientists reportedly linked the high temperatures in the tech capital to the El Nino effect and global warming.

According to IMD, the following districts are likely to see showers between April 30 and May 3–Bengaluru Urban, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Hassan, Chitradurga, Raichur, Belagavi, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara and Mandya.