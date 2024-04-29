Business Standard
Delhi Police files FIR over fake video of Amit Shah's remark on reservation

The fabricated video showed Union Home Minister Amit Shah purportedly advocating removal of reservation quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Siddipet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Siddipet, Telangana, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered an FIR and launched a probe into the alleged fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which he is purportedly seen advocating scrapping of reservation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). 

The case was filed by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, following a complaint from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), certain ‘doctored’ videos are being shared online with the aim of sowing discord among communities, potentially disrupting public peace and order. 

The BJP has criticised the video, asserting that it distorts Shah’s original remarks made during a political rally. The party alleged that the original footage featured Shah discussing the removal of the 4 per cent “unconstitutional” reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

The video went viral as various social media accounts, including those associated with the Congress, shared the doctored footage, alleging it exposes the BJP’s intent to abolish SC/ST reservation quotas.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, said that the video in question was “manipulated” to misrepresent Shah’s stance on reservation quotas for Muslims in Telangana. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has attached a detailed report to its complaint, identifying the sources and accounts responsible for disseminating the manipulated video.

With the FIR formally lodged, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has initiated an investigation to trace the origins of the fabricated video.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

