Home / India News / Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

Man held for murdering Bengaluru woman, dumping body in garbage truck

According to police, the body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40

The body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40. | Representational image: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 33-year-old man was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering a woman and throwing her body in a garbage truck, the police said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.
 
According to police, the body of the woman was discovered by locals on Sunday, who then alerted authorities. The woman was identified as Asha, 40.
 
The police said the accused and Asha used to live together for the past five or six months in Bengaluru. They further added that both of them worked at a housekeeping company, where they met.
 
Asha, a widow, was a resident of the same area, while the accused was a resident of Assam. He was also divorced, with both of them having two children each from their previous marriages, PTI reported. 
 

What happened?

 
According to the police, on the night of June 28, Asha returned home in a drunken state, which was followed by a fight between the two. Soon, the altercation turned physical, during which the accused suffocated her to death, the police said.
 
"Asha and the man had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death," said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), as quoted by PTI.
 
Following the incident, the accused allegedly stuffed her body into a sack and dumped it in a garbage truck in the wee hours of Sunday, June 29, the report added.
 
A case of murder was filed, including charges of destruction of evidence, against the accused at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.
 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

