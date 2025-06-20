Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh woman poisons son, daughter to be on 'honeymoon' with lover

Uttar Pradesh woman poisons son, daughter to be on 'honeymoon' with lover

Press Trust of India Muzaffarnagar (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

A 24-year-old woman in Rodkali village here allegedly, with the help of her lover, killed two of her children because she considered them to be an obstacle in her love affair, police said on Friday.

Muskan, the woman, has been arrested, while the purported lover, Junaid, is on the run, they said.

Muskan's two children, son Arhan and daughter Enaya, aged five and one, were found dead Thursday in their home in suspicious circumstances, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

"Investigation revealed the mother's involvement in the deaths, and she was taken into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime," said the Officer.

 

Muskan said she found her children to be an obstruction in her starting a new life with her lover, Junaid, so she decided to kill them, Kumar said.

"She gave them poison, which caused their death," the officer added.

Muskan had been in an illicit relationship with Junaid for a long time. Her husband, Waseem, is currently working in Chandigarh.

The couple allegedly planned to go for a "honeymoon" after killing the two children, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

