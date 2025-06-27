Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered 9 people in his apartment

Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the Twitter killer, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the killings in 2017 of the nine victims, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media

Japan flag, Japan

Japan's crime rate is relatively low, but it has seen some high-profile mass killings in recent years. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

A man convicted of murder for killing and dismembering nine people in his apartment near Tokyo was executed on Friday, Japan's Justice Ministry said.

Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the Twitter killer, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the killings in 2017 of the nine victims, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media. He was also convicted of sexually abusing female victims.

The execution was carried out as calls grow to abolish capital punishment in Japan since the acquittal of the world's longest-serving death-row inmate Iwao Hakamada last year.

Shiraishi was hanged at the Tokyo Detention House in high secrecy with nothing disclosed until the execution was done.

 

Police arrested him in 2017 after finding the bodies of eight females and one male in cold-storage cases in his apartment.

Investigators said Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to assist them with their suicidal wishes. He killed the eight women, including teenagers, after raping them, and also killed a boyfriend of one of the women to silence him.

Japan's suicide rate ranks among the world's highest. Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back this year as people were hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's crime rate is relatively low, but it has seen some high-profile mass killings in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Japan Twitter Murder

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

