Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: The entertainment never ends in Bigg Boss house and yesterday's episode was also full of drama, here's the key highlight of the day

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The drama continues in the Bigg Boss house. The show is bringing more excitement and entertainment for its viewers with each successive episode. November 8 was no exception, and the audience witnessed a heated argument between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma, a face-off between Abhishek and Aishwarya, a ration task and much more. 

Ankita-Aishwarya face-off

Started with an argument between Abhishek and Aishwarya over their duties in the kitchen, bringing Ankita and Vicky Jain into the fray. Although Ankita and Aishwarya have known each other even before the show started, it is evident that things are not good between the two. Now, instead of Aishwarya and Abhishek, Anikita and Aishwarya are involved in a heated argument, prompting each other's husband in the tussle as well. Aishwarya even mocked Ankita and claimed that her public image isn't a true reflection of who she is.
Bigg Boss's Ration Task

Another major activity that took place inside Bigg Boss's house was the Ration Task. This was a challenging task where the contestants had the opportunity to win food by engaging in a fierce verbal battle. The task started with a duel between Dum and Dil Makaan. The task consisted of three rounds, in the first round Ankita and Sunny faced each other, followed by Aishwarya and Arun and at last, Isha versus Anurag.

The winner of each round had the privilege to collect ration from the store room and the judgement was to be made by the members of House number 2. In the first round, Sunny mentioned that Ankita is playing only behind Vicky's influence, and no one is afraid of her in the show. However, Anikta showed her personality through her speech and ultimately ended up winning that battle. 

In the second round, House number 2 extended their decision in favour of  Arun, who outcompeted Aishwarya. 

In the third round between Isha and Anurag, the decision was in favour of Anurag, who pointed out that Isha heavily relies on Samarth and Abhishek.

Mannara Kisses Abhishek

Like every other day, the day starts with the Bigg Boss anthem. But Abhishek, Isha and Aishwarya got involved in a verbal fight early in the morning over mil usage. Abhishek requested Isha to prepare a cup of coffee for him but she declined citing that she had a cold. This disappoints Abhishek, and he could be seen upset in the corner. Munawar advises KhanZaadi to stay away from Abhishek if she doesn't have feelings for her, and then she reveals that Abhishek is not her type. After being dumped by Khanzaadi and Isha, a sad Abhishek gets a kiss on her cheek from Mannara Chopra.

Topics : Bigg Boss Salman Khan Colors Entertainment

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

