In a first, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to chair cabinet meet in Ayodhya today

The UP cabinet meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 am at Ramkatha Museum on Thursday, followed by a series of religious visits by the cabinet members.

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
In a historic move, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting in Ayodhya today, marking the first time the state's executive body will gather in the holy city.
The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 am at Ramkatha Museum, followed by a series of religious visits by the cabinet members.
Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi said, "The historic moment cannot be expressed in words. This day is historical and will be written in history in golden letters and we, the coming generations of this country and state",
"Congratulations to respected Yogi ji and many thanks to the people of the state. Today's agenda will be amazing and unprecedented and public interest will be at stake. Today's meeting will be dedicated to the development of Ayodhya," Cabinet Minister Jaiveer Singh said.
Ahead of the cabinet meeting, the police have made security arrangements and strict checking is being done.
The cabinet meeting will be held in the Ram Katha Museum. The museum is being decorated grandly. Posters of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman have been put up in the cabinet meeting hall.
The decision to hold the cabinet meeting in Ayodhya coincided with the anniversary of two momentous events in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple construction saga. On November 9, 1989, the first foundation stone of the temple was laid, and on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple's construction.
Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the cabinet members in a prayer ceremony at the revered Hanumangarhi temple.
Subsequently, the ministers will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and offer prayers at the Shri Ramlala Virajman temple.
In addition to the religious aspects, the cabinet meeting is expected to focus on development initiatives and preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.
Earlier, during the Kumbh Mela in the year 2019, a meeting of the Council of Ministers was also held in Prayagraj. Apart from this, cabinet meetings have also been held in Varanasi.

Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya Cabinet meeting

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:23 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon