Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to travel to Odisha, meet Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will meet his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar on May 9, amid talks of regional parties coming together ahead of the 2024 general elections, officials said.

Kumar will meet Patnaik at Naveen Niwas' here around 12 pm, they said.

The Bihar CM and JD(U) leader had recently announced that he would travel across the country to unite opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

He has already met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.

Patnaik, the BJD supremo, had also met Banerjee in March.

In December last year, Patnaik had invited both Banerjee and Kumar to witness the hockey world cup in Odisha.

Also Read Pradhan asks Odisha CM Patnaik to get cabinet nod for Padampur district Odisha receives 145 proposals worth Rs 7.26 trn so far in biz conclave RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar Naveen Patnaik urges Sitharaman to withdraw 18% GST on Kendu leaf Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display Streaming of court proceedings has flipside, judges need to be trained: CJI Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3% Centre denies flights' request to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers