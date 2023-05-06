close

Delhi records 113 fresh Covid cases, three deaths, positivity rate of 14.3%

The number of active cases stands at 1,097, and of these, 870 patients are in home isolation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Delhi recorded 113 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 8.21 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Saturday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

In its latest bulletin, it, however, said the complete case sheets of the three fatalities are awaited from hospitals.

With this, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,996 and the death toll rose to 26,641, it said.

The fresh cases emerged from 1,376 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 1,097, and of these, 870 patients are in home isolation, it said.

Delhi recorded 142 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 5.43 per cent and one Covid-linked death on Friday and 199 cases with a positivity rate of 7.07 per cent and three Covid-linked deaths on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 272 cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one death. On Tuesday, the capital logged 289 cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one death.

The city reported 259 cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths on Monday.

Only 123 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied, according to Saturday's bulletin.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi corona

First Published: May 06 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

