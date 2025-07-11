Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed the first instalment of the hiked pension amount of Rs 1,100 per month to the bank accounts of 11.1 million beneficiaries, including senior citizens, widows and people with disabilities.
Over Rs 1,227 crore was credited under six different pension schemes during a function here, officials said.
The Bihar government had on June 24 increased the pension amount from Rs 400 per month to Rs 1,100.
The elderly are an important part of society and ensuring a dignified life for them is top priority of our government. It will continue to make efforts in this direction. We will ensure that this amount is disbursed on the 10th of every month, Kumar said on the occasion.
The Bihar government is also committed to the overall development of women in the state, he said.
Our government has been consistently working towards the empowerment and welfare of women. We have set an example in terms of women's empowerment by prioritising their education, security and employment. Before 2005, the earlier dispensation did nothing for women. It was only after we assumed office that the real change started," the CM asserted.
Noting that he had "made mistakes" in the past by joining hands with the opposition in Bihar, Kumar added: "I strayed 'idhar udhar' (here and there) twice. But now, I am with the NDA and will remain with the alliance forever, and work for the development of the state."
The state's Social Welfare Department operates six pension programmes, including the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Mukhyamantri Vridhjan Pension Yojana and the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme.
Madhubani district has the highest number of 5,53,848 beneficiaries for these schemes, followed by 5,26,339 beneficiaries in Patna, the officials said.
With 71,971 beneficiaries, Sheikhpura has the lowest count of them, where a total of Rs 7.95 crore was disbursed, they added.