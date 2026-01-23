Bihar govt announces ex gratia for workers killed in Chhattisgarh blast

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condoled the death of migrant labourers, hailing from the state, who lost their lives in an explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The CM also announced ₹50,000 to each injured labourer, hailing from the state.

Six workers were killed and five sustained burn injuries when hot ash fell on them following an explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district on Thursday.

"The CM is deeply saddened by the death of migrant workers from the state, who lost their lives following the blast at the steel plant in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the immediate family members of the deceased'', a statement issued by the CMO said here on Friday.

The CM also announced ₹50,000 to each injured labourer, hailing from the state, it said.

The statement said that the CM has also directed the Resident Commissioner (Bihar) in New Delhi to remain in touch with the officials concerned in Chhattisgarh to make arrangements for bringing the bodies to the respective native villages of the deceased and also ensure proper treatment of those from Bihar who were injured in the blast.