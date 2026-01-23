Rain forecast in Delhi, snow in hills as North India faces weather shift

Delhi woke up to yet another typical winter morning, marked by dense fog and cold wave conditions, as a western disturbance moves across northern India. The prolonged dry spell is set to break, with a change in weather likely over the next 24 hours. Rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds are expected across the western Himalayas and adjoining plains, with the system reaching peak intensity today.

Forecasters with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warn that Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will see fairly widespread rain and snow, with isolated heavy falls expected in higher reaches such as the Kashmir Valley and central Himalayan districts. Travel disruptions, reduced visibility and snow-related hazards on mountain roads are possible as the system intensifies.

Delhi and NCR: End of dry spell?

After a prolonged dry winter, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are poised for a shift in weather. The IMD forecast indicates light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms on Friday (January 23), with gusty winds of about 30–40 kmph and lightning possible in parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Rain, snowfall and thunderstorms

Across northwest India, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh between January 23 and 24, extending to Uttar Pradesh on January 23. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds are likely at isolated places, especially during peak convective activity on Friday.

In the higher altitude regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, heavy snowfall and rainfall are forecast to spread across mid and high hills on January 23, warranting caution for travellers and residents in vulnerable hilly areas.

Cold wave and dense fog alerts

Despite the incoming precipitation, cold wave and dense fog conditions will persist across the Indo-Gangetic plains. Dense fog is likely to form in isolated pockets during early mornings and nights over parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi-NCR, significantly reducing visibility and affecting road, rail and air travel.

Minimum temperatures may dip further following the rain, reinforcing the winter chill across north India. Motorists and commuters are advised to drive with caution, use fog lamps where necessary, and stay updated with local weather updates.

Weather shift after rain

Once the western disturbance weakens post January 23, skies are expected to clear gradually. Cooler and drier weather with easing fog should return, and temperatures may stabilise closer to seasonal norms by late next week, offering some respite after this active spell.