Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bill to ban polygamy to be introduced in assembly by Feb, says Assam CM

The CM had earlier said that some points would be incorporated in the bill with the objective to stop "Love Jihad" in the state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bill to ban polygamy will be introduced in the next session of the Assam assembly to be held in February, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.
The bill has been formulated after months of consultations with various individuals and organisations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Talking to reporters, Sarma said, "The bill to ban polygamy will be placed on the floor of the Assam assembly which will commence from February 4."

The chief minister had earlier said that some points would be incorporated in the bill with the objective to stop "Love Jihad" in the state.
Officials said that the state government had received as many as 149 suggestions in response to a public notice seeking feedback on the proposed law to ban the practice of marrying multiple times.
Out of these, 146 suggestions were in favour of the bill, indicating strong public support, they said. Three organisations have expressed their opposition to the bill.
The state government had issued a notice on August 21 inviting public opinion on banning polygamy.
The notice requested people to submit their views by August 30 through email or by post.
Besides, an expert committee was also formed by the state government to examine the legislative competence of the state legislature to enact such a law in Assam.
The committee submitted its report to Sarma after consultations with a number of people and organisations, affirming that the state legislature is competent to enact such a law.

Also Read

Assam to table bill to end polygamy within this fiscal year: Himanta Sarma

Assam govt to introduce bill in state assembly to ban polygamy: CM Sarma

State planning to ban polygamy immediately, to bring bill soon: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Chhattisgarh polls: Lord Mahadev will not spare Baghel, says Himanta Sarma

Parliament security breach accused wanted to create anarchy: Police

India successfully flight tests indigenous high-speed flying-wing UAV

28 Indian students deported from US this year: Centre tells Lok Sabha

About 1K mobile tower applications in UP stuck for approval: Industry body

DU panel to probe 'financial irregularities' in 12 Delhi govt colleges

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Love jihad Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon