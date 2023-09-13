Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Also Read

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Assam to table bill to end polygamy within this fiscal year: Himanta Sarma

Diagnosed with cancer, Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife writes to jailed husband

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

State planning to ban polygamy immediately, to bring bill soon: Assam CM

Ayushman Bhava campaign strives to achieve better health for all: Mandaviya

Centre working on developing electric highways, says Nitin Gadkari

Hindi publishers behave as they are doing a favour to writers: Rajesh Joshi

Have not quit politics, will contest next election, says Uma Bharti