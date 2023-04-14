close

One should stand like rock in difficult circumstances: Vasundhra Raje

Raje's statements assume significance amid the ongoing political situation where Pilot has opened a front against Gehlot, accusing him of not taking action against the corruption cases of Raje govt

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)

Amid the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday said one should stand like a rock in difficult circumstances.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader made the remark at a religious gathering. Without naming anyone or referring to any context, Raje said one should have faith in God, then no one can harm you.

"Stand like a rock in difficult circumstances. Have faith in God and the ability to fight in yourself, then no one can harm you," she added.

Through a story of two devotees, Raje also concluded that no matter how much one hatches conspiracy, the true one emerges victorious.

She later tweeted, "We are not concerned about them, they are concerned about us," saying that 'Sudarshan Chakradhari' is her protector.

Raje's statements assume significance amid the ongoing political situation in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where the party leader Sachin Pilot has opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while accusing him of not taking action against the corruption cases of the former Raje government.

Pilot also held a day-long fast here on Tuesday, demanding action against the corruption.

Pilot, who was the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief during the BJP regime from 2013 to 2018, had raised corruption issues and had made it an election issue. He said people voted to Congress on this issue but after the party came to power, no action on those matters took place.

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 12:42 AM IST

