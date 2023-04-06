BJP party foundation day: History and the rise of world's largest party



On the occasion of foundation day, the party's top leader and the Prime Minister of India addressed BJP leaders and workers in New Delhi. The senior leaders directed all the BJP workers to host seminars and discussions about the history of the party and the central government's achievements. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 43rd foundation day today, i.e., April 6, 2023. The party is planning a week-long social harmony campaign from today to April 14, the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, to celebrate the occasion.

History of the Bharatiya Janata Party



The initial journey of the Jana Sangh Party was not so great and got only 4 seats in the 1957 Lok Sabha election, 14 in 1962, 35 in 1967 and later in 1977, when Janta Sangh merged with other parties and formed Janta Party, they formed government winning 295 seats in Lok Sabha under Morarji Deshai leadership. The root of the party could be traced back to 1951 when Dr Shyamaprasad Mukherjee founded Bhartiya Jan Sangh in Delhi. Later in 1975-77 the party merged with other political parties and formed Janta to form the Janata Party.



The Rise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

As time passes and the struggles faced by BJP, the party finally has reached the place it was meant to. It became the largest political party ruling 1.3 billion people. Over the years, the BJP has expanded its footprints in the country and dominated Indian politics. Before 2015, China's communist party was considered to be the largest political party in the world, but now BJP got that tag. It claims to have over 180 million members in the party. Janta Party broke out due to internal discord, consequently, the party suffered a crushing defeat in the 1980 Lok Sabha election. Finally, on April 6, 1980, a new Bharatiya Janata Party was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and became its first president.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has historical back-to-back wins in 2014 and again in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The BJP made the record to become the first non-congress party, staying at the centre for 9 consecutive years. Now they are sure about their win in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

