Pb govt introduces millets in menu of State Institute of Sports centres

The Punjab government has introduced millets in the menu for players at all centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
The Punjab government has introduced millets in the menu for players at all centres of Punjab State Institute of Sports to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet.

"Millets will be provided thrice a week in the form of Ragi porridge (Dalia), mixed millet chapatis and Bajra-Dal Khichdi. Trainees will be made aware of the benefits of the consumption of millet through online and offline classes periodically," Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said on Wednesday.

He said this initiative is part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's motto of a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari said the department has made full preparations to implement this new initiative.

The year 2023 has been declared as International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Trainees are being made aware of the benefits of coarse grains, including millets, in their diet, she said.

Topics : Punjab Government | Sports in India | state | millets

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

