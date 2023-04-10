close

BJP's first list of candidates for Karnataka elections by April 12: Bommai

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi

Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the first list of the BJP candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

He said there is no confusion regarding finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow or the day after tomorrow".

There is a likelihood of releasing it this evening but since there are more discussions to happen, it could be released on Tuesday or Wednesday, Bommai told reporters in Delhi.

"For some candidates more ground report has to be gathered, more information has to be collected and discussion on the new candidates has to take place," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said the first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for elections to the 224-member Assembly would be released by this evening.

However, later in the afternoon, Yediyurappa said: "Yesterday there were discussions about all the constituencies. Today again our national president J P Nadda had called me for a few more clarifications. I have explained them. He may clear it (list) this evening or tomorrow".

The Karnataka BJP strongman denied that there was any delay in releasing the list saying that discussions had taken place and it will be finalised.

When asked whether he was unhappy as he was not present in the meeting in the morning convened by Nadda, Yediyurappa denied it and said: "Whatever suggestions I had given they (BJP leadership) have agreed. We are going to get absolute majority and we are going to form the government. There is no doubt about it.

