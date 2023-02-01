Union Budget to be pro-people, will boost economic growth: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Union 2023 will be a "pro-people" that will support the growth of the economy

Talking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "India's economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent. It will be a pro-people that will support the growth of the economy."

The Chief Minister also stated that it would be a budget without any burden

"It will be a pro-people budget with priority given to different sectors in the country. If the country's economy gets a boost, every citizen will get the benefit," said Bommai.

This will be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term, as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the . This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

The of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

