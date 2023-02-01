JUST IN
Union Budget 2023: Centre bets big on Artificial Intelligence, IoT
Union Budget to be pro-people, will boost economic growth: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2023 will be a "pro-people" budget that will support the growth of the economy

Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Budget

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka's CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Talking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "India's economy is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent. It will be a pro-people budget that will support the growth of the economy."

The Chief Minister also stated that it would be a budget without any burden

"It will be a pro-people budget with priority given to different sectors in the country. If the country's economy gets a boost, every citizen will get the benefit," said Bommai.

This will be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term, as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

As per established tradition, the Finance Minister met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhawan before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget. This is the fifth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with the President's address, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 12:16 IST

