BJP won't give tickets to relatives of ministers in UP municipal polls

The BJP will not give tickets to relatives of the ministers, MPs and MLAs in the upcoming local body elections

IANS Lucknow
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
The BJP will not give tickets to relatives of the ministers, MPs and MLAs in the upcoming local body elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a late-night meeting of the party leadership held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence on Monday.

The meeting also discussed the strategy to ensure maximum win percentage for the party.

According to a senior minister who attended the meeting, the leadership also took feedback from ministers and gave their valuable suggestions.

The BJP leadership was categorical in its statement that no MP, MLA and minister should lobby for their kin.

This is a setback for Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi whose wife Abhilasha Gupta is the outgoing mayor of Prayagraj. She has been preparing for a second term.

Similarly, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was said to be keen to fieled his wife Namrata Pathak for the post of mayor in Lucknow.

The meeting also decided that the ministers in-charge of the districts would also be responsible for the organisational work of the party in their jurisdiction.

The chief minister said that the voter should be made aware of the work done by the Modi government and the state government.

"In-charge ministers should ensure that the BJP wins maximum seats in the local bodies elections," he said.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the in-charge ministers have the added responsibility to ensure winnable candidates get the ticket.

Those in-charge should also ensure that those who could not get the ticket are not dissatisfied and effort should be made to encourage them to work for the party's victory.

The ministers were directed that they have the responsibility not only to look after the districts of which they are in-charge but also of their native districts.

"Everyone should ensure that the party wins all the 762 urban local bodies, including 17 municipal corporations," he said.

--IANS

amiat/dpb

 

Topics : BJP | Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

