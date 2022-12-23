Aam Aadmi Party announces candidate for Delhi mayoral election on Jan 6

The (AAP) on Friday announced Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor post.

The election to pick Delhi's next Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, 2023.

Shelly Oberoi had won from ward number 86 (East Patel Nagar) of the Municipal Corporation of (MCD).

The names were announced by Pankaj Gupta, Secretary of .

The wrested control of the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) from the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, winning 134 seats in the 250-seat civic body in the recently held polls, dislodging BJP's 15-year rule.

Whereas BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while Independents bagged three wards.

Centre merged the three erstwhile municipalities -- North, South and East -- into a unified in May.

"Thanks to the people of for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

